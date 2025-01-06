PUTRAJAYA, Jan 6 — PAS is ready to support any Malaysian whose constitutional rights are violated, even if it involves its political rivals such as DAP and Umno leaders, the Islamist party’s information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari said today.

He was speaking to reporters outside the Palace of Justice, where a huge crowd numbering possibly over a thousand, had gathered early this morning to show their support for convicted former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak is appealing the dismissal of his bid to serve the remainder of his six-year prison sentence under house arrest.

“We are all Malaysians, and PAS is a party in Malaysia. Anyone whose rights are violated under the Constitution, whether it is someone like Lim Guan Eng or Lim Kit Siang, we will stand up for them, let alone Najib, who is a former prime minister,” he said, when asked about PAS’ role in today’s rally.

“In our view, he has been granted his rights through the form of an addendum,” added Ahmad Fadhli who is also Pasir Mas MP, of Najib.

The gathering in the vicinity of the court complex was in answer to calls from PAS and Islamist groups like Ummah and Perkasa who insisted on showing their solidarity with Najib after the latter’s own party cancelled a support rally following a statement from Istana Negara and warnings to withdraw from the police.

Najib was convicted in July 2020 of seven charges, including power abuse, criminal breach of trust, and money laundering involving RM42 million from SRC International Sdn Bhd, a former subsidiary of sovereign wealth fund 1MDB.

He was sentenced to 12 years in prison and fined RM210 million, which he started serving at Kajang Prison on August 23, 2022, but which was later reduced to six years and RM50 million.

Security around the area has been tight since early before dawn, with the first roadblock set up at the exit of Jalan Sentosa, directing traffic away from Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman.

The roadblocks were implemented to prevent the entry of weapons, banners, or signs containing offensive or inciting messages related to the rally.

Police patrol cars have been seen making rounds, and officers are stationed at key points leading to the court complex.