KOTA BHARU, Jan 6 — Malaysia-Thailand cross-border criminal activities are under control since the ban on illegal crossings came into effect last year on Dec 1, said Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat.

He said efforts to strengthen control at the Malaysia-Thailand border in Kelantan has had a positive impact.

“Cross-border criminal activities have been successfully reduced, and police have arrested seven individuals for illegal crossings,” he told reporters after the Kelantan contingent police monthly assembly here today.

“We have charged all the suspects, and they have been sentenced under Section 5(2) of the Immigration Act 1959/1963 (Act 155).”

Mohd Yusoff said the Thai authorities have welcomed the efforts of the Malaysian authorities in this matter.

“I have been informed that they (Thai authorities) will do the same as Malaysia by arresting any individual using illegal crossings.

“As is known, the Pasir Mas district is one of the areas chosen by smugglers and individuals using illegal routes compared to Tumpat and Jeli,” he said.

He said in Pasir Mas alone there are over 20 illegal crossings that have been identified by the police, and the General Operations Force (GOF) continuously conducts patrols at these border areas.

Mohd Yusoff also said the police have stationed one battalion of the Senoi Praaq from Pengkalan Hulu, Perak, for operations at the Malaysia-Thailand border.

According to him, the Senoi Praaq has taken over from the existing forces since Jan 1, and are now stationed at 17 GOF posts.

“The deployment of the Senoi Praaq at the country’s border is seen as capable of further enhancing control at the Kelantan border and is hoped to continue strengthening the security of the country,” he added. — Bernama