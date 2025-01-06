TANJUNG MANIS, Jan 6 — The body of a 65-year-old man who went missing after he fell off a tugboat here on Jan 1 was found yesterday.

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the body of Mustafpa Abdullah @ Moses Mleng was found by local fishermen at Kampung Sungai Murong in the Kabong district.

It added that the search-and-rescue (SAR) operation, which entered its fifth day yesterday, had commenced at 8am.

“At 8.32am following a briefing by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, the SAR team began searching at their designated location.

“At 11.50am, the victim’s family members informed the SAR team that the victim’s body was discovered by local fishermen in the Kabong district.

“Following the information, the Maritime Operations Centre instructed the SAR team to return to the Tanjung Manis terminal,” said the statement.

Police later transported the body from Kabong to Sarikei Hospital for the identification process. — The Borneo Post