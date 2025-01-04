KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — University Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC) has reaffirmed its commitment to assisting patients with managing significant increases in consultation, admission, and service charges through its comprehensive assistance programmes.

The medical centre, which serves a dual role in healthcare and education, announced that the revised charges would be implemented in stages, starting in September 2024 and continuing into January 2025.

In a statement today, UMMC explained that these adjustments are necessary to maintain the high standards of care and services it provides.

The decision follows a thorough review of operational costs, driven by substantial increases in medical technology, consumables, and facility maintenance.

UMMC also acknowledged the financial strain these rising costs have placed on both the institution and its patients, especially as it continues to invest in state-of-the-art equipment and advanced care.

“We understand that these adjustments may raise concerns, but we remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering world-class care,” the statement read.

“These changes are essential to sustain our medical centre and ensure we can continue offering cutting-edge services.”

To support patients facing financial challenges, UMMC reassured the public that its range of financial assistance programmes, including payment plans and welfare support for underprivileged patients, will remain in place.

Patients currently benefiting from treatment subsidies will not be affected by the new charges, it added.

UMMC encouraged patients to contact its Finance Department, available at the Assessment Unit or via email at [email protected], for further details about the changes and available support.

“Patient care is our top priority, and we remain committed to providing compassionate, high-quality healthcare to all our patients,” the statement added.

Yesterday, UMMC announced sharp increases in consultation, admission, and service charges, which now cost up to three times more.

The revised fees came into effect on January 1, following rising costs of medical supplies and equipment. General clinic consultation fees have increased from RM5 to RM15, while follow-up specialist consultations have risen from RM15 to RM50. Specialist consultation fees now range from RM30 to RM80, and ward admission in a single adult room has increased from RM120 to RM300.