KUANTAN, Jan 4 — Two women were killed, and two others seriously injured when their car skidded and plunged into a 20-foot-deep ravine at Kilometer 152.4 of the East Coast Expressway near Felda Nerek, near here this morning.

A spokesman for the Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) said 16 firefighters from the Maran and Temerloh Fire and Rescue Stations were dispatched to the scene after the department was alerted to the accident at 11.07 am.

“Upon arrival, we found a Nissan Almera that had veered off the road and plunged into the ravine. Four adult women were trapped in the vehicle. Using specialised rescue tools, our team worked to extricate them,” he said in a statement.

He added that two women were pronounced dead at the scene, while the other two were seriously injured and were rushed to Temerloh Hospital for treatment.

The remains of the deceased are still at the accident site and have been handed over to the police for further investigation. — Bernama