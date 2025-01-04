KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — PAS has reaffirmed its respect for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s constitutional prerogative powers to grant pardons and reprieves, as outlined in Articles 42(1) and (2) of the Federal Constitution.

The party also supports the processes managed by the Pardons Board, chaired by the Agong, in handling such matters.

In a statement today, PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan clarified that the upcoming solidarity assembly for former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak at Putrajaya’s Palace of Justice on Monday is peaceful and does not contradict constitutional provisions or interfere with the Pardons Board’s proceedings.

“The gathering reflects cross-community solidarity at a public venue to support Najib in his pursuit of justice and legal rights,” said Takiyuddin, adding that the event aligns with the belief that the Agong’s prerogative powers have provided certain leniencies, documented in a royal addendum.

PAS also expressed concern over allegations that the royal addendum may have been hidden or disregarded by certain authorities, denying Najib the leniencies granted. This has led Najib to seek a judicial review to confirm the document’s existence and compel appropriate action.

The party emphasised that the assembly aims to defend the Agong’s prerogative powers from potential manipulation and to support Najib’s legal battle for justice.

Takiyuddin concluded that PAS remains committed to its call for members to attend the peaceful assembly as planned.