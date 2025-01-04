KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — The management of At-Taqwa Mosque in Taman Tun Dr Ismail (TTDI) is set to engage with the family of the man involved in a disturbance at the mosque on Wednesday (Jan 1).

Minister of Communications Fahmi Fadzil, who attended Friday prayers at the mosque yesterday, said the matter was conveyed to him by the mosque’s chairman, Datuk Mohd Fadzli Yusof.

“The parents of the man have also agreed to meet with the mosque’s management tomorrow (Saturday).

“At the same time, the worshippers involved in the incident have apologised to the mosque after understanding the true circumstances,” he wrote on Facebook.

Fahmi added that Mohd Fadzli had advised congregants not to speculate or make statements about the incident that could create suspicion among the community.

Yesterday, Brickfields District police chief ACP Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood confirmed that the suspect, who caused the disturbance and damaged a television at the mosque, had been experiencing mental health issues since April 2022. — Bernama