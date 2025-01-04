KLUANG, Jan 4 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to sign the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) Agreement with Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in Putrajaya this Monday, according to Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.



He said the signing of the agreement is expected to significantly impact Johor’s economy, particularly in sectors such as the halal industry and tourism, while also transforming the national economic landscape.





He said it would create promising economic opportunities and facilitate daily commuting for residents of Johor and Singapore.“This is not just beneficial for the people of Johor Baru, but for all of Johor and Malaysia as well. The agreement will bring economic and tourism benefits, among others.“However, the question is whether we, the people of Johor, are prepared to seize this opportunity that could reshape the national economy. If we are not ready, others may take advantage,” he said in his speech at a meeting with entrepreneurs here today.Previously, Prime Minister Anwar had announced that the JS-SEZ agreement, originally scheduled for signing on December 9, had been postponed due to Singapore’s Prime Minister contracting Covid-19.Last November 28, Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli was reported as saying that the review of the draft joint JS-SEZ agreement between Malaysia and Singapore was in the final stage and expected to be finalised the following month.On December 4, Anwar told the Dewan Negara that the signing of the JS-SEZ agreement that was scheduled on December 9 had been postponed to January.He said the delay was due to the Singapore Prime Minister being down with Covid-19. — Bernama