PUTRAJAYA, Jan 3 — The Health Ministry (MOH) is set to launch its ‘war on salt’, a campaign aimed at reducing salt intake among Malaysians, says Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He said reducing salt intake was vital as it was identified as a major contributing factor to the prevalence of numerous chronic diseases, leading to premature deaths in the country.

“It’s a good investment, RM1 spent (on combatting salt intake) is estimated to lead to approximately RM60 (of savings) to the healthcare system.

“At present, we are still in the planning stage, and the Nutrition Division and Public Health Division will collaborate to determine how we can combat salt consumption,” he said in a press conference after delivering his new year mandate to MOH staff here today.

Dzulkefly said this initiative would be a continuation to the ministry’s previous campaigns of war against sugar and tobacco to promote a healthier society.

According to a World Health Organisation (WHO) global report released in 2023, the largest number of diet-related deaths, an estimated 1.89 million each year, was associated with excessive sodium intake.

The report highlighted that reducing sodium intake was one of the most cost-effective ways to improve health and reduce the burden of non-communicable diseases. — Bernama