SHAH ALAM, Jan 3 — Selangor police seized drugs worth RM1.08 million in several raids around North Klang, Shah Alam, and Ampang Jaya on December 31, last year.

Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said five individuals were arrested, including three family members, aged from their teens to 47 years old.

He explained that the first case involved a 30-year-old worker from a construction materials supplier who had rented a house to operate a mini ecstasy processing lab.

“Before the raid, the suspect, a widower, was arrested at 6.40 pm at a house in Klang, where police found a small amount of MDMA (ecstasy) and ketamine.

“He was then taken to his rented house in Setia Alam, which was set up as a mini lab, where 5.3 kg of ecstasy pills, 2.24 litres of liquid methamphetamine, 2.1 kg of methamphetamine, 1.19 kg of heroin, and drug processing paraphernalia were seized,” he said at a press conference today.

He stated that the total value of the drugs was estimated at RM1.06 million, destined for the Klang Valley market, with the suspect having been actively involved in the crime for the past nine months.

The suspect is believed to have learned drug-processing techniques through various social media platforms, including YouTube.

In the second case, Hussein said a married couple and their daughter were arrested in Setia Alam at 9.30pm, with 316 gm of marijuana found in the family’s car.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man was acting as a drug courier and was on his way to deliver the supply on New Year’s Eve.

“Following the suspect’s directions, we managed to arrest a drug dealer at a house in Ampang Jaya, where we seized 6.4 gm of marijuana worth over RM20,000, as well as RM107,013 in cash,” he said.

The suspects in both cases have been remanded for seven days, with investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama