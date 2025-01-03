JOHOR BARU, Jan 3 — The last temporary relief centre at the Kampung Perpat Community Hall in Kota Tinggi was closed at 11 am today, following the full recovery of the flood situation in Johor.

State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani said that 27 evacuees, from five families, who had been seeking shelter at the centre since it opened last Tuesday, are now able to return home.

“All evacuees have been allowed to return after the situation was declared safe and floodwaters had fully receded,” he said in a statement, today.

He added that weather conditions across all 10 districts were forecast to be clear this morning.

Johor was once again hit by flooding in the Kota Tinggi district, following continuous heavy rain last Monday. — Bernama