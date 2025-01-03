KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) have affirmed their respect for and adherence to the statement issued by His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong regarding the prerogative powers vested in the King as outlined in Articles 42(1) and (2) of the Federal Constitution.

In a statement this evening, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said those seeking pardons must submit their applications to the Pardons Board, in accordance with the law, rather than through public assemblies or other unlawful means.

“To honour His Majesty’s directive and ensure public safety and order, the PDRM urges the public not to participate in any gatherings organised by any parties,” the statement read.

The police also called on all citizens to uphold the principles of the Rukun Negara, particularly the rule of law and civility, which are essential to the nation’s prosperity and harmony.

Earlier, Istana Negara issued a statement urging the public to respect the Constitution and established laws, ahead of the rally and amid debate over whether or not Datuk Seri Najib Razak can serve his remaining sentence at home.

The palace said any convict looking for a pardon or sentence reduction must formally submit their proposal to the Pardons Board before its next meeting.

Najib, 71, is currently on a 12-year prison sentence for corruption after being convicted in the SRC International case. He has appealed his sentence and the Court of Appeal is set to hear it on Monday.

Hundreds of Najib’s supporters including from Umno and PAS are planning to hold a rally on that day supporting the disgraced former prime minister.

Last week, the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) had clarified that any proposals for Najib to serve his remaining prison sentence under house arrest must be submitted to the Pardons Board.

The AGC emphasised that all pardon applications for offences committed in Kuala Lumpur, Labuan, and Putrajaya must follow proper legal procedures as outlined under the Federal Constitution, and any other channels.