KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 – Any convict looking for a pardon or sentence reduction must formally submit their proposal to the Pardons Board before its next meeting, the palace clarified today amid debate over Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s house arrest.

The Istana Negara said such applications must follow constitutional procedures and will only be considered during the Pardons Board’s next meeting.

“All parties are reminded to respect the Constitution and the established laws,” it said in a statement here.

The palace stressed that Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s powers under Article 42 of the Federal Constitution allow him to grant pardons, suspend, or reduce sentences based on the Pardons Board’s advice.

His Majesty may also remit, suspend, or commute any sentence imposed by the courts for such offences.

Najib, 71, is currently on a 12-year prison sentence for corruption after being convicted in the SRC International case. He has appealed his sentence and the Court of Appeal is set to hear it on Monday.

Hundreds of Najib’s supporters including from Umno and PAS are planning to hold a rally on that day supporting the disgraced former prime minister.

Last week, the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) had clarified that any proposals for Najib to serve his remaining prison sentence under house arrest must be submitted to the Pardons Board.

The AGC emphasised that all pardon applications for offences committed in Kuala Lumpur, Labuan, and Putrajaya must follow proper legal procedures as outlined under the Federal Constitution, and any other channels.

Najib recently lost his bid to compel the government to produce an addendum order on house arrest reportedly issued by previous King, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

The High Court had ruled in July that affidavits supporting Najib’s claim were inadmissible as evidence because they were hearsay.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has not confirmed or denied the existence of the purported addendum.



