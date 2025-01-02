KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 — A six-year-old girl died after being found trapped by the metal parts of a folding table at her home at Taman Seri Putera in Nibong Tebal, Penang, yesterday.

According to Sinar Harian, Nur Aqifah Humaira Abdullah had been playing alone at the back of their rented home yesterday, before being discovered motionless by her mother around 4.15pm.

Her mother and siblings were inside the house at the time, and only went to check on her when they noticed the silence from the back of the house.

The family sought neighbours’ help to send Nur Aqifah to a nearby hospital, but she was declared dead shortly after attempts to revive her were unsuccessful.

Hospital staff then notified the police of the incident, and a forensics team was then deployed to the girl’s home.

It is understood that the victim's body will be sent for an autopsy at Hospital Parit Buntar in Perak.

Penang Police Chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad confirmed the incident and said an investigation is being conducted under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001 for abuse and neglect.