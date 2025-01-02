PUTRAJAYA, Jan 2 — The introduction of the Quick Response (QR) code system at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) for autogate clearance will not compromise security, particularly with regards to the entry of foreign nationals into Malaysia.

The Immigration Department, when contacted by Bernama, said comprehensive security procedures are in place to screen visitors using this facility.

Foreign nationals using the autogates must be clear of the watchlist and blacklist and must submit a completed Malaysia Digital Arrival Card (MDAC), except for Singaporeans, who are exempt from this requirement.

Entry information for foreign nationals will also be cross-checked against biometric data and facial recognition contained in their passport chips.

“Failure to meet these criteria will prevent individuals from passing through the autogate, and they will be referred to an Immigration Officer for further processing,” according to the response provided by the department’s corporate communications unit to Bernama.

The Immigration Department said strict monitoring measures have been in effect since the implementation of the visa exemption scheme in 2023.

These include a special monitoring team for visitors from China and India, surveillance in areas with high foreign national traffic and stringent procedures regarding Entry Denial Notices, the department said.

“Security checks remain in place, requiring visitors to present a return ticket and valid accommodation proof, such as confirmed hotel bookings,” it added.

The trial of the QR Code system at 40 dedicated autogate lanes in KLIA Terminal 1 and 2 began yesterday, offering significantly faster immigration clearance — just five to seven seconds, compared to 15 to 25 seconds with traditional automatic gates.

This facility is available to citizens of 63 eligible countries, as well as Malaysian citizens.

To streamline operations, the Immigration Department has separated the autogate lanes into two categories: one for Malaysian citizens and the other for foreign nationals. — Bernama