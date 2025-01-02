PUTRAJAYA, Jan 2 — Malaysian motorists can now pay their traffic summonses to the Road Transport Department (JPJ) through the MyJPJ app, Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook announced today.

He said the new feature offers citizens to settle their summonses more conveniently, directly from their mobile phones.

“Technology like this not only makes things easier for the public but also enhances JPJ’s efficiency. However, digitalisation is an ongoing process.

“JPJ must continue to adapt to technological advancements and the needs of the public in the future,” he said when officiating JPJ’s new office at Galeria PJH here.

Loke added that the JPJ has pioneered digitalisation through its app, which is now used by over 11.5 million users.

“Features such as the renewal of the Malaysian Driving Licence and Motor Vehicle Licence have simplified processes for the public and contributed to a revenue of RM291.03 million,” he said.

The feature is available under the JPJ summonses on the homepage of the app.