KUANTAN, Jan 2 — The Pahang state government has launched an initiative to sponsor lunch for all Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2024 candidates sitting for their written examinations with the exception of those residing in hostels, from today until February 6.

Pahang Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the initiative is a gesture of support from the state government for students in Pahang as they strive for a brighter future.

“I have also been informed that the Education Minister (Fadhlina Sidek) deeply appreciates this initiative and has conveyed her thanks and greetings to all of us in Pahang,” he said in a statement posted on his official Facebook account.

He further wished the students peace, strength and wisdom, and called on the public to join in praying for the candidates to sit for their exams with calmness and good health.

A total of 20,401 candidates from Pahang are sitting for the written examinations at 259 examination centers, including 104 candidates with special educational needs (CBPK) covering categories such as visual, hearing, speech, physical disabilities and learning difficulties. — Bernama