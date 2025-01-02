KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 — Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) will provide two additional Electric Train Service (ETS) trains for the KL Sentral-Padang Besar route and return trips in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebrations.

In a statement today, KTMB announced that tickets for these additional trains will go on sale tomorrow (Jan 3) at 10 am, for travel between Jan 17 and Feb 16.

“The additional trains will operate for 19 days, offering 630 seats daily, including business class facilities, with 11,970 seats available.

“The additional train will depart from KL Sentral at 5 pm, arriving in Padang Besar at 10.20 pm. Meanwhile, the train from Padang Besar will depart at 11.05 am, arriving in KL Sentral at 4.30 pm,” it said.

KTMB added that this initiative aims to meet the high passenger demand and help ease traffic congestion during festive seasons.

The public can purchase tickets via the KTM Mobile (KITS) app or www.ktmb.com.my for cashless transactions. For further inquiries, passengers can contact KTMB’s Call Centre at 03-9779 1200 or visit its official social media pages. — Bernama