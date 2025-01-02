KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 — The Metro Jaya Regional Police in Indonesia has terminated narcotics chief Donald Parlaungan Simanjuntak’s services over claims that local policemen extorted a Malaysian citizen.

According to Kompas, Donald was dishonourably discharged over the incident from them Djakarta Warehouse Project (DWP) electronic music concert at JIExpo, Central Jakarta, on Dec 15.

Donald’s dismissal was announced by National Police Commission representative Muhammad Choirul Anam.

"The ethics hearing for three individuals resulted in a dishonourable dismissal for the narcotics director (Donald Parlaungan Simanjuntak)," Anam was quoted as sayiing.

The police imposed the dismissal sanction after holding a hearing on violations of the Police Code of Ethics and Professional Conduct (KEPP) on December 31.

Donald had been reassigned as a policy analyst for community guidance under the National Security Maintenance Agency (Baharkam Polri) after the incident came to light.

It is understood that the former narcotics chief is appealing the dismissal.