KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 — Over 400,000 candidates of the 2024 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) have registered to sit for their written examinations, which commence today at 3,000 centres across the country.

This morning's clear weather in most states has eased candidates' journeys to attend this crucial examination, although certain areas in Kelantan, Johor, and Perak are still affected by floods.

A check by Bernama found that most students arrived early to attend briefings before entering examination halls to sit for the Bahasa Melayu Kertas 1, which began at 8.15 am.

In the capital city, 20,676 candidates registered for the written examination at 160 examination centres. Of the total, 15,846 are candidates from government schools, 238 candidates from schools under government agencies, 2,626 candidates from private schools, and 1,966 private candidates.

Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur Education Department director Megat Affandi Ismail said that out of this number, 110 are candidates with special educational needs (CBPK) across various categories.

"We also facilitate candidates sitting for the examination in hospitals across Kuala Lumpur due to health issues. A total of nine candidates are sitting for the examination in hospitals,” he said. — Bernama