PUTRAJAYA, Jan 2 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today dismissed DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng’s criticism of a planned solidarity gathering for convicted ex-prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Zahid said he considered Lim’s remarks to be the latter’s personal view, and not representative of the “current leadership” of DAP.

“In my view, his (Lim’s) era has passed, and it would be better to place trust in DAP’s current leadership without stirring conflict with any allies,” Zahid said at the new year gathering at his Rural and Regional Development Ministry.

Zahid, who is also the deputy prime minister, said he consequently saw no need to address Lim’s claim that the solidarity gathering would undermine the national unity government.

On whether PAS would participate, Zahid said it was the opposition party’s prerogative and that he had no further information.

On Friday, Lim criticised Umno for collaborating with PAS to hold a solidarity gathering for Najib next week.

Lim, who is also Bagan MP said that this move would raise doubts about Umno’s sincerity as a partner in the unity government under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

On a separate matter, Zahid said he has called for a review of the ministry’s policies and plans to ensure they remain aligned with the goal of developing rural communities.

He explained that these policies and plans need to be reassessed to ensure they are in line with the 13th Malaysia Plan (RMK-13)

He also added that in addition to internal evaluations, KKDW must collaborate with independent third-party research bodies to ensure that programme and initiative assessments are conducted objectively.

Zahid also instructed UniKL to conduct a comprehensive study on public satisfaction regarding the provision of basic needs, essential facilities, and socio-economic development efforts in rural areas.