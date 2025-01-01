KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — New Year’s Eve 2025 celebrations lit up the nation last night as Malaysians came together to enjoy a mix of recreational and spiritual activities with their families. The festivities also carried a sense of reverence, coinciding with the arrival of the sacred month of Rejab.

In the capital, iconic landmarks like the Kuala Lumpur Twin Towers and Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) were abuzz with activity, drawing large crowds eager to soak in the excitement.

The Kuala Lumpur Tower was another highlight, attracting locals and international tourists to witness a dazzling fireworks display at a record-breaking altitude.

According to Menara Kuala Lumpur Sdn Bhd CEO, Nazli Saad, the display earned a spot in the Malaysia Book of Records for being the ‘Highest Altitude Fireworks Display in Malaysia,’ soaring to an impressive 307.610 metres above ground (401.610 metres above sea level).

In Selangor, families flocked to MySports I-City theme park in Shah Alam to celebrate New Year’s Eve together.

Crowds began gathering as early as 8 pm, eagerly awaiting the midnight fireworks show that marked the start of 2025.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari in a post on Facebook said the Darul Ehsan Berselawat programme provided a meaningful conclusion to 2024. The three-day event attracted hundreds of thousands of participants and ended on a high note Saturday.

Fireworks go off as part of the New Year celebrations in Putrajaya on January 1, 2025. —Picture by Raymond Manuel

In Putrajaya, thousands converged at Dataran Putrajaya, with the Palace of Justice illuminated by light projections, creating a stunning backdrop for the midnight fireworks display.

The event, held in conjunction with the LAMPU 2024 Festival, included captivating performances by pop icon Ziana Zain and other celebrities, as well as a silent drill display by the Royal Malaysian Navy.

Adding a spiritual dimension, the Gema Syukur 2025 programme at Masjid Putra began at 6 pm, offering activities like Yassin recitation, special prayers, Quranic reflections, knowledge-sharing sessions and qiamullail (night prayers).

In Perlis, the New Year 2025 celebration carnival organised by the state government, officiated by Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli, featured various interesting programmes, including an Islamic forum titled ‘Indahnya Hidup Bersyariat: Membina Generasi Ulul Al-Bab’.

In Kedah, the New Year 2025 countdown celebration was held alongside the launch of the Visit Kedah Year (TMK) 2025 at the Dataran Jam Besar in Sungai Petani, which was officiated by Kedah’s Tourism, Culture, and Entrepreneurship Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Salleh Saidin, representing Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.

In Penang, hundreds of visitors, including foreign tourists, gathered at the Esplanade in George Town to celebrate New Year 2025 with their families, starting from 8 pm, bringing food and drinks. Additionally, around 700 visitors filled The Top at the Tun Abdul Razak Complex (KOMTAR) to join the New Year’s Eve celebration and await the midnight fireworks display.

Spectacular light displays and fireworks illuminate the sky at the Putrajaya Festival Light & Motion Putrajaya (LAMPU2024) as part of the New Year celebrations in Putrajaya on January 1, 2025. —Picture by Raymond Manuel

In Perak, approximately 35,000 visitors filled the Sultan Azlan Shah Roundabout in Meru Raya to celebrate the vibrant New Year 2025 countdown and the finale of Visit Perak Year 2024.

Present at the event were Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, State Tourism, Industry, Investment, and Corridor Development Committee chairman Loh Sze Yee, as well as heads of departments, agencies, and government-linked companies.

In Melaka, the New Year 2025 countdown celebration was enlivened with over 50,000 visitors, who started flooding Persiaran Jalan Merdeka in Bandar Hilir at 6 pm.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf also attended, accompanying Melaka Governor Tun Mohd Ali Mohd Rustam, alongside the state leadership, and launched the World Tourism Day 2025 celebration, scheduled for September.

In Kelantan, the New Year’s celebration was enlivened by the presence of famous local speaker Ustaz Mohammad Wadi Annuar Ayub, who delivered a talk during an event at a shopping centre.

The event was also attended by Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud and several state executive councillors, as well as former Kelantan menteri besar Datuk Ahmad Yakub.

In Terengganu, the New Year’s Eve celebration was observed modestly through the ‘Malam Munajat Terengganu Darul Iman’ programme at the Terengganu State Sports Complex Indoor Stadium in Kuala Nerus. The event began with congregational Maghrib prayers, followed by supplications and Yassin recitation.

Terengganu Mufti Datuk Dr Mohamad Sabri Haron delivered a tausiyah, followed by congregational Isyak and solat hajat joined by about 15,000 attendees.

The programme continued with Bicara Murabbi by Ustaz Azhar Idrus and a New Year’s message by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, culminating with prayers and selawat.

In Pahang, Kuantan residents gathered at the Kuantan 188 tower and Tasek KotaSAS grounds from 9.30 pm to usher in 2025. The celebrations featured vibrant bazaars and dazzling fireworks displays at both locations.

Revellers throng the streets in Bukit Bintang to celebrate New Year in Kuala Lumpur on Jan 1, 2025. — Picture by Choo Choy May .

In Sarawak, heavy rain did little to deter the excitement at the state-level New Year 2025 celebration at Kuching Waterfront.

The event was graced by Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sarawak Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and other state leaders.

In Sabah, the Countdown 2025 event brought Kota Kinabalu’s Jalan Tun Fuad Stephens to life with a spectacular synchronised drone performance and a breathtaking fireworks display.

The Waterfront area buzzed with activity as over 3,000 attendees, including tourists, enjoyed live performances by 17 acts, featuring K-pop stars, local legends and international artists.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor delivered a New Year video message, expressing hopes for 2025 to inspire unity and commitment among the people. — Bernama