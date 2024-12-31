KOTA BARU, Dec 31 — The monsoon season in Kelantan often transforms the lives of flood victims into an ironic ‘mandatory holiday’.

Each time the flood waters begin to rise, homes must be abandoned, and the temporary relief centres (PPS) become the only ‘check-in’ destination with no other choice.

However, this ‘holiday’ is not about fun or relaxation; instead, it brings stories of tragic losses, hardship, and the recurring resilience that tests the strength of every victim year after year.

Mohd Norishamrey Muhammad Noor, 39, a local resident, said that he, along with his wife and three children, repeatedly use the PPS as a ‘staycation’ at the beginning and end of each year, after having to leave their home for three days or a week due to flooding.

“This year, within a month, we have already moved to the PPS twice, and perhaps we will have to move here once or twice more before the monsoon season is over,” he told Bernama at the PPS Sekolah Kebangsaan Kulim today.

Mohd Norishamrey said that although the floodwaters had receded slightly and it was not raining, he does not want to rush back home for fear that heavy rain could cause the water levels to rise again.

Meanwhile, another resident, Nik Loqman Ismail, 35, said that those in the PPS seemed to have ‘booked’ their stay there whenever heavy rain persisted for two hours, resulting in flooding.

“As soon as heavy rain lasts for two hours, my family and I prepare to move. Yesterday, the water level at my house was as high as my thighs, while outside the house, it reached chest level.

“Furthermore, the water rose quickly because our house and village are located 200 metres from Sungai Kulim, which means we often end up staying in the PPS for three days or a week,” he said.

Nik Loqman added that the effects of the first wave of flooding had not yet subsided, but they were once again faced with floods yesterday.

Meanwhile, flood victims in two PPS in Machang were allowed to return home today after floodwaters in the area began to recede this morning, said Machang Fire and Rescue Department chief Ahmad Alfara Mohamad Zin.

He said that the Fire and Rescue Department’s monitoring at Sungai Temangan at 9 am today also showed that the river water levels were on the decline, while the weather was clear with no rain.

“Earlier today, the Department of Social Welfare (JKM) informed that all flood victims were allowed to return after lunch, and the PPS was closed today,” he said. — Bernama