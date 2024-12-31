KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — The Korean Society in Malaysia has set up a joint condolence altar to mourn the victims of the Jeju Air disaster.

The altar will be open to the public at the Korean Society’s premises in Plaza Mont Kiara from Dec 31 to Jan 3.

“Malaysians are welcome to pay their respects,” said the Society in a statement on Tuesday.

The altar will be accessible daily from 10 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm, with visitors encouraged to observe a moment of silence, flower offering, and signing a guestbook.

The statement added that enquiries can be made by calling 03-6203 2834 or 03-6203 3834.

Malaysia has extended its condolences to South Korea and Thailand following the plane crash at Muan International Airport on Sunday.

The message of condolence was conveyed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in a Facebook post on the same day, expressing his profound sadness and sympathy to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in the tragedy.

The ill-fated plane with 175 passengers, including 173 South Koreans and two Thais, as well as six flight attendants on board, crashed while attempting to land at the Muan International Airport, about 290 km southwest of the capital Seoul, at 9.07 am local time on Sunday.

The crash killed 179 of the 181 people. — Bernama