BAYAN LEPAS, Dec 30 — A car veered off course and caught fire after reportedly hitting a car battery left by the roadside at Kilometre 18 of the Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah Bridge (JSAHMS) earlier today.

As reported by Berita Harian (BH), the incident, involving a Mercedes C200, led to severe traffic congestion, with delays stretching over five kilometres on the Batu Kawan-bound lane towards Batu Maung.

Bayan Baru Fire and Rescue Station operations commander, Mohd Firdaus Mohd Saad, said a team of 12 firefighters was deployed to the scene, assisted by the Batu Kawan Fire Station, after an emergency call was received at 3.18pm.

The incident, involving a Mercedes C200. — Picture courtesy of Bayan Baru Fire and Rescue Dept

“Upon arrival, we found that the two occupants, a man and a woman in their 20s, had already managed to escape unharmed,” he was quoted as saying.

He added that the rescue team took 15 minutes to extinguish the fire.

South-west district police chief Assistant Commissioner Sazalee Adam confirmed to BH that the vehicle is believed to have collided with a car battery left on the roadside, causing it to skid off the road and catch fire.