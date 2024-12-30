BAYAN LEPAS, Dec 30 — A car veered off course and caught fire after reportedly hitting a car battery left by the roadside at Kilometre 18 of the Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah Bridge (JSAHMS) earlier today.
As reported by Berita Harian (BH), the incident, involving a Mercedes C200, led to severe traffic congestion, with delays stretching over five kilometres on the Batu Kawan-bound lane towards Batu Maung.
Bayan Baru Fire and Rescue Station operations commander, Mohd Firdaus Mohd Saad, said a team of 12 firefighters was deployed to the scene, assisted by the Batu Kawan Fire Station, after an emergency call was received at 3.18pm.
“Upon arrival, we found that the two occupants, a man and a woman in their 20s, had already managed to escape unharmed,” he was quoted as saying.
He added that the rescue team took 15 minutes to extinguish the fire.
South-west district police chief Assistant Commissioner Sazalee Adam confirmed to BH that the vehicle is believed to have collided with a car battery left on the roadside, causing it to skid off the road and catch fire.