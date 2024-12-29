KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — A 25-year-old man was arrested early this morning for drink driving after his car crashed into the glass door of a bank on Jalan Mahkamah in Tawau.

New Straits Times reported the incident took place at around 5:15am as the driver was heading home from the city centre to Tanjung Batu.

According to Tawau police chief Assistant Commissioner Jasmin Hussin, the car lost control, veered off the road, and struck several other vehicles before smashing into the bank’s glass door.

“The car reportedly lost control, veered off the road, struck several other vehicles, and collided with the glass door of a bank,” Jasmin was quoted as saying.

Investigations revealed that the driver was both unlicensed and under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

“No injuries were reported in the incident,” added Jasmin, confirming that the driver had been arrested.

The case is being investigated under Section 45A(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 (Amendment 2020).

An eight-second video of the crash has since gone viral on social media.