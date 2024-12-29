KOTA BARU, Dec 29 — The Kelantan Malay Restaurant Operators Association (Permeka) has requested the Kelantan government delay the mandatory Malaysian Halal Certification (SPHM) requirement until January 2026.

The newly announced rule requires all food and beverage outlets that serve Muslims in the state to obtain SPHM if they wish to renew their business licences and has caught many restaurant owners by surprise, Malay newspaper Sinar Ahad reported today.

“Many traders are not prepared, and the authorities should have announced the requirement six months in advance.” Permeka chairman Nik Hassan Mohd Zain was quoted as saying.

He added that restaurant owners need more time for awareness and training before applying for the certification.

He cited financial challenges, including the cost of renovations and certification, as a concern for small business owners.

Nik Hassan has sent a letter to the Kota Bharu Municipal Council (MPKB-BRI) and the Kelantan Islamic Affairs Department to discuss a possible solution.