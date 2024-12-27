KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — Local councils cannot make halal certification mandatory for food and beverage businesses to renew their licences, Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming said today.

According to New Straits Times (NST), Nga also said that such requirements fall outside the jurisdiction of local authorities and infringe on the purview of the Islamic Development Department (Jakim), the body responsible for halal certification in Malaysia.

“The government supports and encourages businesses to obtain halal certification. However, let me be clear — this is not a mandatory requirement, and it cannot be enforced,” Nga said, reaffirming the Cabinet’s stance on the issue.

Nga’s remarks come in response to the Kelantan state government’s announcement yesterday that all food and beverage operators in the state would soon need halal certification to renew business licences.

The Kota Baru Municipal Council is set to lead this initiative, with other local councils expected to follow, though no specific timeline has been provided.

Asri Mat Daud, chairman of Kelantan’s Islamic Development, Dakwah, Information, and Regional Relations Committee, had earlier said that this move aligns with the state’s objectives.

NST also reported Nga that cautioned against the potential burden this policy could place on small operators, particularly those selling local favourites like nasi lemak or banana fritters.

“Food stalls would face additional costs just to meet the requirements for renewing their business licences,” he was quoted as saying.

He noted that halal certification involves annual audits and associated fees that could strain small businesses.

Nga also highlighted the importance of considering Malaysia’s multiracial fabric.

“This is a diverse country, and policies must reflect the needs of all communities,” he said, pointing out that non-Malay operators selling non-halal food should not be affected by such measures.

Emphasising the Cabinet’s decision, Nga called on local councils to adhere to national policies and avoid overstepping their authority.

“Local authorities must respect the position of the Cabinet, the highest executive body in the nation,” he said.