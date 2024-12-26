KOTA BARU, Dec 26 — The Kelantan state government has made it mandatory for food and beverage outlets in the state to obtain halal certification to renew their business licences.

According to Utusan Malaysia, the state’s committee chairman for Islamic Development, Dakwah, Information, and Regional Relations, Mohd Asri Mat Daud, said the initiative will first be implemented by the Kota Baru Municipal Council-Islamic City (MPKB-BRI).

“God willing, other local authorities will follow suit in the near future,” he was quoted as saying earlier today.

Mohd Asri also revealed that 453 halal certifications have been issued to businesses in the state from January to this month.

The certifications cover hotels, restaurants, eateries, pharmacies, hair salons, and other establishments.

“Of this number, 405 are Malay-owned businesses, while 48 are non-Muslim-owned premises.

“To obtain halal certification, applicants must meet eight specific requirements, which include not only food and beverages but also kitchen management and the use of halal-certified materials or products.

“We conduct inspections at these premises in collaboration with the Kelantan Department of Islamic Affairs (Jaheaik), the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim), the Ministry of Health (MOH), the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN), and local authorities,” he told Utusan.

He added that surprise inspections are conducted annually to ensure business operators comply with rules and regulations.

As reported by Utusan, Kota Baru has the highest number of certified businesses, with nearly 190 establishments, while other districts recorded six to seven certified premises each.