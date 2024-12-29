KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — Non-Muslim businesses in Kelantan are not required to obtain the state’s halal certification (SPHM) unless they cater to Muslim customers.

Kelantan State Committee on Local Government, Housing, Health and Environment chairman Hilmi Abdullah said that the certification only applies to businesses serving Muslim customers and is not mandatory for those catering exclusively to non-Muslims, as reported by the New Straits Times.

“The SPHM requirement by the local authority applies solely to premises catering to Muslim customers, and businesses must obtain the certification in order to secure a permanent business license,” Hilmi said.

“Our data shows that in 2024, 453 premises in Kelantan have been granted the SPHM, with 48 non-Muslim-owned products included. Additionally, 198 premises are operating in Kota Baru,” he said.

Hilmi said that the SPHM policy was first approved by the Kelantan State Executive Council in 2016 and later refined in 2020 by the Local Government, Housing, and Health Committee.

“Since 2020, owners of seven specific types of business premises in Kelantan have been notified of the decision through their local authorities (PBT).

“They were encouraged to apply for the SPHM, though it is not mandatory,” he added.

The Kota Baru Municipal Council (MPKB) launched the SPHM earlier this year to safeguard the interests of the Muslim majority, which comprises 95 per cent of Kelantan’s population.

The initiative aims to promote the halal industry by encouraging local food and beverage operators, including home-based businesses, to apply for certification.

Hilmi also addressed concerns about the sale of non-halal dishes such as bak kut teh, char siew and siew yoke (roast pork), noting that these items can still be sold at non-Muslim premises.

Yesterday, Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming said that local authorities cannot mandate halal certification for food and beverage businesses, including for license renewals.

Nga emphasised that such actions would overstep the jurisdiction of the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) and conflict with the federal government’s position.

The Small and Medium Enterprises Association Malaysia (Samenta) has also urged the Kelantan government to reconsider its decision to mandate halal certification for food and beverage operators in the state.