KOTA BARU, Dec 29 — Local authorities (PBT) in Kelantan have issued four permits for entertainment events to be held on New Year’s Eve 2025.

State Local Government, Housing, Health and Environment Committee chairman Hilmi Abdullah said the permits were granted for events in Kota Baru, Tanah Merah, and Tumpat.

“One permit was issued by the Kota Baru Municipal Council of Islamic City (MPKB-BRI) for the Monsoon Food Festival at Asian Village, Tunjong.

“Two permits were issued by the Tanah Merah District Council for Dikir Barat performances at Dataran Muhibbah Taman Barakah and Guillemard Bridge,” he said in a statement today.

He also noted that the Tumpat District Council had issued an additional permit for a singing performance at Wat Machimaram in Kampung Jubakar Darat.

Hilmi reminded event organisers to strictly adhere to the conditions set forth and ensure compliance with the terms of the permits. — Bernama