JOHOR BAHRU, Dec 29 — Eight people, including three children, were injured in an accident after the multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) they were travelling in was involved in an accident with a trailer at Jalan Mersing Nitar near Felda Nitar 1, Mersing.

Mersing Fire and Rescue Station Operations Commander, Senior Fire Officer II Shamsuri Shafai said they received a call about the accident at 3.01pm and a team comprising a Light Fire Rescue Tender (LFRT) machine and a Navara four-wheel drive vehicle with 13 personnel from the Mersing Fire and Rescue Station were dispatched to the location.

“Upon arrival at the location at 3.21 pm, it was found that the accident involved a Toyota Caldina MPV and a Volvo trailer. The team acted to rescue all eight victims who in the Toyota Cadina, including the driver who was trapped, using rescue equipment,” he said in a statement.

He said the driver of the trailer, however, did not suffer any injuries.

All the victims were then taken to the hospital by ambulance for further treatment and the operation ended at 3.48 pm. — Bernama