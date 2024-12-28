KUCHING, Dec 28 — The Sarawak Private Medical Practitioners Association has called on the Health Ministry (MOH) to revise and update the general practitioners (GP) consultation fee schedule, which has remained unchanged for over two decades.

Speaking at the association’s 50th Golden Anniversary Dinner last night, its president Dr Liew Shan Fap highlighted the urgent need for reform, warning stagnant fees could threaten the sustainability of GP practices and compromise the quality of primary healthcare.

“The current GP consultation fee schedule, introduced in 2002 and incorporated into the Private Healthcare Facilities and Services Act in 2006, remains unchanged after over two decades.

“These stagnant fees threaten the sustainability of GP practices and risk compromising the quality of primary healthcare services.

“We strongly urge MOH to urgently revise and update the GP consultation fee schedule to ensure fair remuneration and long-term sustainability for primary care services,” he said.

Dr Liew also underscored the essential role of private healthcare in Malaysia’s overall healthcare ecosystem, and said private clinics and hospitals are frequently chosen for their efficiency, continuity of care, and strong doctor-patient relationships.

However, he cautioned that maintaining these advantages must not come at the expense of affordability.

He noted that in 2021, private healthcare accounted for 42.1 per cent of Malaysia’s total healthcare expenditure of RM78.2 billion, primarily funded through out-of-pocket payments, insurance, and employer contributions.

“We must ensure that private healthcare remains accessible and affordable.

“By keeping our services affordable, we ease the burden on public healthcare facilities and contribute to a healthier, more resilient Sarawak and Malaysia,” he added.

At the event, Dr Liew presented the Doctor of the Year Award to Dr Morni Abu Samad as well as the Sarawak Healthcare Leadership Award to Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian for their contributions towards the state’s healthcare sector. — The Borneo Post