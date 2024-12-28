KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — A total of 1,457 deaths were recorded in 3,500 road accidents involving lorries across the country from Jan 2019 to last month.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said during the same period, 473 cases of serious injuries and 1,076 cases of minor injuries were reported.

He said the highest number of deaths (274) was recorded in 2019, followed by 2024 with 260 deaths, 2023 (235 deaths), 2022 (232 deaths), 2021 (230 deaths), and 2020 (226 deaths).

In relation to accidents involving buses, Mohd Yusri said that 548 cases were recorded in the same period, with 153 deaths, 120 serious injuries, and 218 minor injuries.

“The police will continue to intensify monitoring and enforcement operations on commercial vehicles, particularly lorries and buses, in an effort to reduce the concerning number of fatalities,” he said when contacted today.

Mohd Yusri said the police would increase cooperation with relevant agencies such as the Road Transport Department, the National Anti-Drug Agency, and toll concession companies for this purpose.

He also hopes that owners, companies, and drivers of commercial vehicles will collaborate to ensure the safety of their vehicles.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros) said that their study found that accidents involving lorries on highways were more likely to result in fatalities compared to other types of roads such as federal, state, and municipal roads.

“This may be due to the higher speed of vehicles on highways. In addition, lorries with heavy loads, when travelling at higher speeds, create significant momentum if involved in road accidents.

“The same study also showed that the risk of death in accidents involving lorries is higher if the incident occurs at a curve, compared to other road geometries. Additionally, the risk of death for other vehicle users, except for buses, is higher when involved in accidents with lorries,” it said in a statement.

Miros also opined that accidents caused by loose tyre could stem from low-quality vehicle components, poor maintenance practices, and overloading beyond the recommended weight limit.

It reminded owners of all types of vehicles to ensure their roadworthiness at all times. — Bernama