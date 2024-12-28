KUCHING, Dec 28 — A 51-year-old man died after the motorcycle he was riding lost control and crashed into a drain at Jalan Tawi Sli here yesterday morning.

Kuching district police chief ACP Mohd Farhan Lee Abdullah said the motorcyclist was riding from the Mile 3 roundabout heading towards Jalan Datuk Bandar Mustapha when the crash happened around 8.30am.

“The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) Road Transport Act 1987,” Farhan said in a statement.

He also called on the public to contact traffic investigating officer Insp Muhammad Amirul Azami Ahmad Rasol at 016-8593994 or any nearby police station to channel information with regards to the incident. — The Borneo Post