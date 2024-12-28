KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 – Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain has reportedly filed a lawsuit against blogger Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris, better known as Papagomo, over allegations of defamation.

The civil suit, in which Razarudin claimed Papagomo defamed him in videos posted on YouTube and TikTok, came amid a criminal investigation against the blogger over his remarks which had also mentioned Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“The plaintiff is seeking damages for oral and written defamation as well as aggravated, exemplary, and special damages,” Razarudin’s lawyer Raam Kumar told Malay daily Utusan Malaysia.

“The suit also demands an injunction to prevent the defendant or anyone associated with him from making or republishing defamatory statements.”

Kumar said the lawsuit was filed on Thursday at the High Court here, with the notice served to Papagomo yesterday afternoon.

In addition to damages, the plaintiff is requesting Papagomo to retract and delete all defamatory content, including videos, publications, and social media posts.

The suit also demands Papagomo issue a public apology through his social media and online platforms, with the content subject to Razarudin’s approval.

When contacted by the paper, Razarudin confirmed the legal action but declined to comment further.

Earlier this week, the police had submitted their investigation paper to the Attorney General’s Chambers regarding the defamatory videos.

The case is being investigated under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act, Sections 500 and 504 of the Penal Code, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.