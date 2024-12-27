KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — Police are investigating the motive behind a shooting incident targeting a house on Jalan Lada, Sibu, early yesterday morning.

The incident, which occurred around 1.50am, left bullet marks on a vehicle and the upper part of the house, according to a report published in Buletin TV3 today.

Sibu district police chief Assistant Commissioner Zulkipli Suhaili confirmed that no injuries were reported.

“At the time, a 31-year-old woman sleeping in the house was awakened by gunfire. A security guard at the property also heard the shots,” he said.

“A subsequent inspection by the woman and the security guard found two bullet holes in the car’s license plate parked in the garage and on a window frame on the upper floor.”

The woman lodged a police report around 5am, prompting investigators to examine the scene.

CCTV footage revealed an unidentified man in a black Toyota Vios firing shots at the house before fleeing.

Police are now actively tracking the suspect.

The case is being investigated under Section 39 of the Arms Act 1960 and Section 427 of the Penal Code for discharging firearms and committing mischief.

On October 25, a 46-year-old man sustained a right shoulder injury in a shooting at Lorong Wong King Huo 21, Sibu.

A bullet hole was also found on the windshield of the victim’s four-wheel-drive vehicle.

That case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder.