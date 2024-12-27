KOTA KINABALU, Dec 27 — Sabah Electricity has received a subsidy payment of RM161.7 million to cover the Imbalanced Cost Pass-Through (ICPT) for this year, said its chairman Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau.

He said the payment was received from the Federal Government on Monday (Dec 23) to reimburse Sabah Electricity for the funds spent to cover the ICPT costs.

“Thank you to the Federal Government for being attentive to our needs and requests, enabling Sabah Electricity to continue operating and supplying power in Sabah,” he said in a statement today.

Madius also expressed appreciation to the state government for allocating an ICPT subsidy of RM50.9 million to Sabah Electricity.

He said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor announced last Friday that the ICPT surcharge exemption has been agreed upon for the period from Jan 1 to June 30, 2025, to help ease the burden on consumers.

In November, Madius, who is also Tuaran MP, expressed concern in the Dewan Rakyat that Sabah might experience blackouts during Christmas and the New Year celebrations if the government did not make the subsidy payment. — Bernama