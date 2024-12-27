GEORGE TOWN, Dec 27 — Police arrested a man on suspicion of committing mischief by throwing a metal chain at a car windscreen on Jalan Penang here on Wednesday.

North-east district deputy police chief Supt Lee Swee Sake said they received a report on the incident from a 36-year-old woman driving the car at 1.48pm.

“According to the woman, as she was driving, an unknown motorcyclist suddenly swung a metal chain at her car front windscreen. The victim is unclear about the motive behind the individual’s actions.

“Swift action by the Criminal Investigation Division of the North-east District Police Headquarters led to the arrest of the 33-year-old man, believed to be the motorcyclist, at Jalan Padang Tembak on the same day to assist with the investigation,” he said in a statement today.

He said that police also seized a metal chain, a helmet, and a T-shirt from the factory worker, who had two prior criminal records.

Lee said the man has been remanded until December 28 to assist with the investigation under Section 427 of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, Tanjong MP and Deputy Finance Minister Lim Hui Ying, via her Facebook page, stated that she had contacted the police and requested increased patrols in the area to ensure public safety.

“Safety in Tanjong is our priority. Stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police. We are committed to ensuring the safety of Tanjong residents,” she said.

Earlier, videos and photos showing a motorcyclist throwing a metal chain at a car windscreen have gone viral on social media. — Bernama