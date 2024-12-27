KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — Two men attempting to evade a roadblock at KM16 of the Damansara-Puchong Expressway by driving against traffic were arrested following a 35-kilometre police chase.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Shahrulnizam Ja’afar said that at 11.32am yesterday, members of the Petaling Jaya Police District’s Mobile Patrol Unit (MPV) chased a Proton Satria driven by the two suspects, who attempted to ram the police MPV and a motorcycle ridden by a member of the public.

He said the suspects, aged 30 and 29, were detained on Jalan PJU 1a/1 in Ara Damansara after a 30-minute chase.

“A quantity of drugs believed to be methamphetamine weighing approximately 12.87 grams was found in their vehicle, along with a weapon believed to be an electric shock wave device.

“The first suspect, who was driving the vehicle, has 11 prior criminal and five narcotics-related records, while the second suspect has one prior conviction,” he said in a statement today.

Shahrulnizam said the case is being investigated under Sections 307/186/279 of the Penal Code, Section 7 of the Corrosive, Explosive, and Dangerous Weapons Act, Section 39A(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, and Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“Members of the public with any information related to the incident can contact the nearest police station or the Petaling Jaya District operations room at 03-79662222,” he said. — Bernama