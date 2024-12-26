KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — Two women were killed, and two others injured after their car reportedly skidded and crashed into a guardrail at Kilometer 187.6 of the North-South Expressway (northbound) from Jasin to Ayer Keroh, Melaka, today.

A spokesperson for the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) in Melaka said they received an emergency call regarding the accident at 6.23am, according to a report national daily Berita Harian today.

Following the report, eight personnel, including two from the Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) unit of the Jasin Bestari Fire and Rescue Station (BBP), were dispatched to the location, 15km away, arriving 18 minutes later.

“Upon arrival, the team found a Perodua Myvi that had skidded. Two women in their 20s had managed to exit the vehicle.

“However, two other women were trapped inside the wrecked car and were pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel,” the spokesperson said.

The operation commander reported that the two trapped victims were later extricated and handed over to the police for further action.