CYBERJAYA, Dec 26 — Telegram and WeChat are taking steps to secure official licenses to operate in Malaysia, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) announced today.

In a statement, MCMC commended both Telegram and Tencent, the parent company of WeChat, for their commitment to comply with the licensing requirements.

“Both platforms are expected to meet the necessary requirements to operate in Malaysia soon,” the statement read.

Starting January 1, 2025, the new licensing requirement aims to boost online safety and user protection for messaging and social media platforms.

The framework focuses on safeguarding vulnerable users, particularly children, while enhancing safety, user experience, and protection against harmful content for all Malaysians.

MCMC has urged all service providers meeting licensing requirements to submit their applications by the December 31, 2024 deadline, warning that “failure to do so may result in regulatory actions, which all parties wish to avoid.”

The commission also reiterated its commitment to offering guidance and support for a smooth application process.