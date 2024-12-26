SIBU, Dec 26 — A 34-year-old man managed to escape to safety before his car caught fire at Jalan Salim here yesterday.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said a distress call was received at 4.28pm.

Eight firefighters from the Sibu Central fire station were assigned to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the operational commander reported a car was 100 per cent destroyed by fire in the engine compartment,” Bomba said in a statement.

Firefighters used two initial hose streams to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to other vehicles parked nearby.

The cause of the fire and value of losses have yet to be ascertained. — The Borneo Post