KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — Two local men were killed, and another escaped unscathed when a Proton Waja collided with a 10-tonne lorry on Jalan Pontian Lama, near the Taman Desa Skudai roundabout, just past midnight.

The accident occurred at 12.11am, according to a report in news portal Buletin TV3 today.

According to a statement by the Johor Fire and Rescue Department’s Operations Centre, seven personnel and a fire engine from the Skudai fire station were dispatched to the scene, led by Senior Fire Officer Suraini Adnan.

“Upon arrival, the commander found that a 43-year-old man had died at the scene, trapped inside the car.

“Another 43-year-old male passenger in the Waja also succumbed to severe injuries.

“Rescue personnel used specialised equipment to extricate the trapped victims before handing the bodies over to the police and ambulance for further action,” the statement said.

The lorry driver, a 36-year-old man, was unharmed in the incident.

The operation concluded at 2.03am.

The identities of the deceased have yet to be identified, and police are investigating the cause of the accident.