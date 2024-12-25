KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 25 — A PAS Youth leader has defended the proposed public caning in Terengganu for a man convicted of repeated khalwat (close proximity) offences.

According to New Straits Times (NST), the Islamist party's Youth wing strategic communications director Nazrul Nazir stated that public whipping should not be considered a cruel punishment but rather as an educational measure and a reflection of Islamic justice.

“As Muslims, we must understand the true objective of implementing this punishment, which is to safeguard public welfare and prevent greater harm within society,” he was quoted as saying.

Nazrul emphasised that Shariah law is not just about enforcing penalties but also about maintaining social harmony. He added that the punishment serves as a reminder for all to adhere to Islamic teachings and shield families and communities from moral decline.

NST reported that he noted that carrying out such punishments publicly aligns with the Islamic principle of deterrence and education, aiming to raise awareness and discourage others from committing similar acts.

His remarks followed criticism from G25, a group of prominent retired civil servants, who argued that khalwat offences do not pose a threat to national security.

Last week, the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) also voiced its opposition to the Terengganu Shariah Court's sentencing of Mohd Affendi Awang, a 42-year-old carpenter, to six public lashes for repeated khalwat offences.

The commission described the punishment as a violation of human dignity and human rights and expressed concerns about the legality of public caning under Malaysia’s Federal Constitution and federal law, labelling it a cruel, inhuman, and degrading practice.

Bernama reported that on Friday, Mohd Affendi Awang will become the first person in Terengganu to be sentenced to six lashes in public. Police will deploy about 40 officers and personnel at the Al-Muktafi Billah Shah Mosque (Ladang Mosque) to ensure a safe and smooth process of the caning.