KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — Organisers planning to host New Year’s celebrations in Kelantan must secure a permit and entertainment licence from local authorities, or risk facing a fine of up to RM20,000, a five-year jail term, or both.

Kelantan Local Government, Housing, Health, and Environment Committee chairman Hilmi Abdullah said that applications must be submitted in advance, with no allowances made for last-minute requests, according to a report published in the New Straits Times today.

“Failure to obtain a permit and entertainment licence for New Year’s celebrations will result in action under Section 6 of the Entertainment and Places of Entertainment Control Enactment,” he said.

Hilmi urged all organisers to comply with regulations enforced by local councils to avoid severe penalties.