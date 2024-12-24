KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — PAS has extended heartfelt Christmas greetings to all Malaysian Christians, wishing them a joyful, peaceful, and safe celebration.

In a statement today, the Islamist party’s secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan emphasised the importance of Christian holidays as part of Malaysia’s cultural diversity, noting that they add vibrancy and fostering unity among the nation’s communities.

“As the third-largest religious community in the country, the Christian community’s celebrations contribute to Malaysia’s rich cultural tapestry,” said Takiyuddin.

“These events not only enhance our shared experiences but also promote a deeper sense of respect, understanding and unity.”

Takiyuddin highlighted PAS’ appreciation for the positive impact of these celebrations, particularly in nurturing moral values that strengthen society.

He also reflected on the commonalities between Islam and Christianity, noting shared historical roots in the Abrahamic faiths.

“Muslims and Christians in Malaysia share significant beliefs and practices, such as reverence for the Prophets and Messengers, respect for Mary, the belief in life after death, fasting, and the importance of charity,” he said.

“These common values play an important role in cultivating moral character that benefits both individuals and society.”

Takiyuddin said PAS believes that the shared moral strength of these two communities can contribute to a more just and harmonious world, free from decay, oppression, and injustice.

“Together, we can build a better nation based on noble values,” Takiyuddin concluded.

“Merry Christmas to all, and may this holiday season bring joy and meaning to your lives.”