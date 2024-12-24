PUTRAJAYA, Dec 24 — The Covid-19 and influenza situation in Malaysia remains under control, with no increase in cases requiring intensive care unit (ICU) treatment and no fatalities reported.

The Health Ministry (MOH), in a statement today, said that no new variants of concern have been detected, and the circulating SARS-CoV-2 variants in Malaysia are Omicron and its subvariants.

According to the MOH, reported cases decreased by 14.23 per cent to 1,477 cases in Epidemiological Week (EW) 51, from Dec 15 to 21, compared to 1,722 cases the previous week.

Non-critical bed occupancy dropped from 0.16 per cent to 0.13 per cent, while ICU bed occupancy declined from 0.14 to 0.10 per cent.

“There have been no reported Covid-19 deaths since April 25, with the cumulative total remaining at 58 deaths,” the statement read.

For influenza infections, MOH reported that laboratory surveillance detected 139 out of 856 samples of influenza-like illness (ILI) at health clinics (16.24 per cent) and eight out of 67 samples of Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI) at hospitals (11.94 per cent) tested positive for influenza virus in EW50.

“Of the samples testing positive for influenza, 32 per cent were influenza A, while 26 per cent were influenza B,” the statement said.

This marks a decrease compared to the previous week when 152 out of 827 (18.38 per cent) ILI samples and nine out of 68 (13.24 per cent) SARI samples tested positive for influenza.

The MOH stressed that although influenza infections are not required to be reported under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988, the ministry continuously monitors influenza cases nationwide.

“The rise in Covid-19 and influenza cases at the end of the year is a fully anticipated phenomenon, consistent with the increase in respiratory tract infections also reported in other countries, especially those experiencing winter, such as Japan,” it added.

The public is advised to take proactive steps to maintain personal health and prevent infection or transmission to others during festive gatherings. — Bernama