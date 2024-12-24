KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — In a major crackdown on abusive content involving minors, police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) arrested 13 suspects and seized over 40,000 items of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) in coordinated raids across six states last night.

The joint operation, “Op Pedo Bersepadu PDRM-MCMC,” targeted suspects ranging from 20 to 74 years old in homes across Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Johor, Terengganu, Penang and Perak according to a report published today in the New Straits Times.

Led by Bukit Aman’s Sexual, Women, and Child Investigations Division (D11), the operation saw police teams simultaneously descending on 20 homes at 9pm, spanning affluent neighbourhoods to low-cost housing areas.

Digital forensics revealed disturbing findings.

One raid in an upscale Petaling Jaya residence uncovered 3,500 sexually explicit files, while another in Klang yielded more than 500GB of explicit content, with some suspected to be CSAM.

Investigators found the illegal materials filed under disturbing labels such as “Kids” and “Rape”.

Some suspects, who operated under false online identities, admitted to purchasing explicit content through social media platforms like X and Telegram.

When questioned, several claimed they didn’t consider their actions serious enough to warrant arrest.

The operation, supported by Bukit Aman’s Forensic Laboratory Division (D10), Technical Assistance Division (D6) and Criminal Investigation Department, followed extensive surveillance and undercover work.

Some of the seized content was reportedly downloaded the same day as the raids.

The suspects will be investigated under the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 and Section 292 of the Penal Code.

This operation comes in response to New Straits Times’ recent exposé on the widespread sale of Malaysian-made explicit content, including CSAM, on social media platforms, with videos being sold for as little as RM1.

Bukit Aman’s Sexual, Women and Child Investigations Division (D11) Principal Assistant Director, Senior Assistant Commissioner Siti Kamsiah Hassan highlighted how easy access to pornography has emboldened predators, with some attempting child abduction.

She noted a disturbing trend where even primary school pupils have become involved in creating and profiting from CSAM content.

The FBI has warned that cybercriminals trafficking in CSAM are increasingly using advanced encryption technology to avoid detection.

In response, Malaysia has established partnerships with the FBI and other international agencies to coordinate operations against high-impact targets.