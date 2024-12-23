DALAT, Dec 23 — Villagers here joined hands yesterday to help release the Russian-owned yacht Pilgrim that ran aground on a sandbar near Kuala Oya beach here.

Dalat police chief DSP Saga Chunggat said the crew of the ship hired the villagers, who used excavators to free the vessel.

“It is hoped that the ship will be able to depart last night (Dec 22) when the tide is high,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Saga also informed that all four of the yacht’s Russian crew members are in good condition.

“The villagers provided food and drinks for the crew. I have also requested the cooperation of the community leader to provide more comfortable accommodation and water supply for bathing and prayer,” he added.

On Friday, the yacht ran aground about 50 to 100 metres from Kuala Oya shore when big waves and strong winds hit the area.

The crew was able to safely escape and take shelter onshore.

The ship’s captain, Sinelnik Sergei, told police that they ran aground on a sandbar due to a malfunction of their navigation equipment and a lack of understanding of the area.

He explained that the ship was en route from Miri to Kuching after stopping in Labuan when the incident occurred. — The Borneo Post